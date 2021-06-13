In-Depth Look At Diesel Particulate Filters
What is DPF Regeneration and How Does A DPF Cleaner Work?. Explaining Diesel Particulate Filters and How They Work. A diesel particulate filter (DPF) is a filtration device installed in a diesel vehicle's exhaust system to trap particulate matter such as soot and ash, which are present in diesel exhaust gases. This prevents the tell-tale clouds of black smoke that characterized older diesel vehicles. DPFs have been compulsory on diesel vehicles for sale in the US since 2007. When a DPF becomes saturated, it must burn off excess soot through a regeneration process and, periodically, it must be cleaned. Owners of normal gas-powered sedan, convertible, and crossover car types don't have to worry about DPFs; they are only found on diesel engines in certain trucks such as the diesel-powered Ford F-250 Super Duty and the Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel models.carbuzz.com