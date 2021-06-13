In-Depth Look At Diesel Particulate Filters

East Coast Filter offers an assortment of hydraulic, coalescing, fuel, high pressure elements, spin-on filters and more. Hydraulic Filtration is extremely important to help maintain and extend the life of oil, hydraulic systems and equipment within a plant. Clean and dry oil are ideal conditions which can be accomplished by utilising the correct type of filtration. Downtime caused by using incorrect, inefficient or no filtration adds additional costs to repair. At East Coast Filter we offer a wide variety of hydraulic elements used in the power generation, natural gas, mining, landfill and refinery fields. East Coast Filter can provide your application with the exact size hydraulic element, whether it is a standard size or needs to be customised to fit a unique hydraulic system. Along with standard hydraulic cartridges, we also offer coalescing cartridges, which are used to remove liquid particles from gas or air as well as trace amounts of water and moisture from the air. These filters are constructed by combining an oil filter and a desiccant filter.