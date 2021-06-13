G7 summit: Has this been a meeting that mattered?

I wondered a few days ago if this summit would be what one government veteran described as "waffleage", or if it would be a meeting that mattered. Well, this year's G7 has for all sorts of different reasons - not just because we got a glimpse of how some of the most powerful people in the world mingle when on the beach, the image of Angela Merkel inspecting the mackerel at the barbecue, or the very carefully choreographed images of the prime minister's new wife and their one-year-old son Wilfred.