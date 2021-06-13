Cancel
POTUS

G7 summit: Has this been a meeting that mattered?

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wondered a few days ago if this summit would be what one government veteran described as "waffleage", or if it would be a meeting that mattered. Well, this year's G7 has for all sorts of different reasons - not just because we got a glimpse of how some of the most powerful people in the world mingle when on the beach, the image of Angela Merkel inspecting the mackerel at the barbecue, or the very carefully choreographed images of the prime minister's new wife and their one-year-old son Wilfred.

The Associated Press

Ex-UK Speaker Bercow, scourge of Brexiteers, joins Labour

LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, a longtime Conservative lawmaker who gained international fame refereeing the country’s bruising political drama over Brexit, said Sunday he has switched allegiances and joined the opposition Labour Party. Bercow was a Conservative member of Parliament for 12 years until...
Macron Says European Defense Autonomy and NATO Membership Are Compatible

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that the goal of European defence autonomy could go hand in hand with NATO membership. "We have succeeded in instilling the idea that European defense, and strategic defence autonomy, can be an alternative project to the trans-Atlantic organisation, but very much a solid component of this," Macron told a news conference before holding talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Reuters

Merkel and Macron urge EU coordination on reopening borders

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron called on Friday for European Union countries to coordinate their COVID-19 border reopening policies and guard against new variants of the virus. Macron said EU countries must be careful not to allow new variants to spread, adding that...
NI Protocol: Boris Johnson 'contradicted government's case'

A group of unionist politicians who are legally challenging the NI Protocol say the prime minister has contradicted the government's case. The challenge was heard in the High Court in Belfast last month. Part of the government's case was that if the protocol contradicts the Act of Union, then the...
No Leaders Attended the G7 Summit

The meeting last week in the U.K. is just a reminder of what happens whenever we allow actors to take the place of leaders. When I was a child, I made the mistake, as many children do, of thinking that the actors I saw in movies were in some way responsible for their lines. As the playwright Moss Hart heard from a lady sitting behind him: “Actors say the cleverest things!”
As it happened: PMQs and G7 summit update

Thanks for following along with us this afternoon. The team with you today were Justin Parkinson, Paul Seddon, Richard Morris, and Sinead Wilson. Do join us again next week. As the PM's statement winds down, we're going to close our coverage from the Commons this afternoon. Here's a quick recap...
Day 3 of the 2021 G7 Summit

President Biden is meeting with the Queen soon at Windsor Castle. Here's what to expect. From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will welcome US President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden soon at Windsor Castle, her home outside London. Biden becomes...
WATCH President Ramaphosa Arrives in the UK for G7 Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Cornwall in the United Kingdom (UK) for the G7 Leaders’ Summit. Although South Africa is not part of the G7, he is attending the Summit at the invitation of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Which countries are in the G7?. The G7 (Group...
Johnson faces difficult meetings with EU leaders in margins of G7 summit

Boris Johnson will hold talks with the European Union’s key players on Saturday as the dispute over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements threatened to derail his hosting of the G7 summit. The Prime Minister will meet European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Council head Charles Michel, French President...
G7 summit: Leaders to discuss climate and vaccines

Celebrity Unicef supporters urge G7 to donate doses. Olivia Coleman, David Beckham, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Sir Chris Hoy, Whoopi Goldberg, Angélique Kidjo, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Liam Neeson are among 28 Unicef Goodwill Ambassadors calling on G7 leaders to commit to sharing at least 20% of available Covid vaccines to poorer countries.
Strict Covid restrictions at the G7 summit

G7 leaders meet this weekend for the first time in nearly two years, after the global coronavirus pandemic forced last year’s event to be cancelled. But the health crisis is still presenting hosts the UK with a major challenge, to prevent the virus spreading among participants. The leaders of Canada,...
Biden and Johnson meet ahead of G7 summit to affirm the “special relationship”

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden heaped praise on each other as the two leaders sought to re-launch the U.K.-U.S. relationship at a time of rising tensions over the fallout from Brexit.
Eye Opener: Biden arrives in UK for G7 Summit

President Biden is in the U.K. for his first overseas trip with plans to distribute half a billion vaccines to the world. Also, Arizona's governor issues declarations of emergency in response to two out of control and destructive wildfires. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
From Russia to Brexit: the key issues at the G7 summit

World leaders are gathering for the G7 summit in Cornwall this week. Here we look at the key themes that will dominate their meeting and what might constitute a successful outcome from discussions:. Russia – and threats to democracy. One of Joe Biden’s key aims is a show of western...
G7 tax reform: what has been agreed and which companies will it affect?

The G7 group of wealthy nations signed a historic tax agreement to tackle tax abuses by multinationals and online technology companies on Saturday, agreeing to a minimum global corporate tax rate for the first time. Although broadly welcomed by tax campaigners and labelled a moment that would “change the world”...