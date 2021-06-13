Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

Biggs Cadillac, Buick, and GMC Trucks Becomes Railroad Club Sponsor

By David Rigby For the Perquimans Weekly
Daily Advance
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biggs Cadillac, Buick, and GMC Trucks dealership in Elizabeth City has become the first sponsor of the Albemarle Railroad Club. According to Richard “Rick” Durren, the general manager and vice president, “Biggs is proud to be the first local business to step up and support these serious hobbyists.” Model railroading has interested Durren for years, including having an operating train set in the dealership showroom.

www.dailyadvance.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buick#Railroading#Gmc#Arc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Cars
Related
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...