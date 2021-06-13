Biggs Cadillac, Buick, and GMC Trucks Becomes Railroad Club Sponsor

The Biggs Cadillac, Buick, and GMC Trucks dealership in Elizabeth City has become the first sponsor of the Albemarle Railroad Club. According to Richard “Rick” Durren, the general manager and vice president, “Biggs is proud to be the first local business to step up and support these serious hobbyists.” Model railroading has interested Durren for years, including having an operating train set in the dealership showroom.