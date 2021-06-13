Weird mysteries

In the foul-smelling armpit of Comfort Canal and Dolphin Expressway, Lulu and her adult grandchildren, Jackson and Lexi, shared a humid bungalow. The last storm surge had glossed their modest home’s outer walls with mud, so the family hadn’t objected when a neighbor parked his oversized pontoon in front of the house — obscuring its view from the street. The three of them thought little of the home’s appearance anyway, as they were under no illusion about the less-than-enchanting character of Reed Street. Vehicles on the nearly six-lane highway relentlessly pierced the air, sending its gusty entrails shrieking down Reed. Intersecting the expressway, the viscous Comfort Canal dared even the most formidable gators to swim through its dangerous, churning brew of yacht oil, discarded Coronas and scrap metal. The canal threatened the neighborhood’s human occupants too, for the waterway was discontent to be confined by the floodgates recently installed by the Florida Climate Control Agency. And unbeknownst to the trio, the pontoon in front of the bungalow staged the local vermin’s Darwinian theater. Therein, the most ferocious rats earned themselves comfortable accommodations in the seat cushions’ foam hollow.