Books & Literature

Weird mysteries

By azalea_chant to Media, Arts
metafilter.com
 10 days ago

I’m interested in reading more mysteries that deviate from the standard structure/genre tropes etc. Can be fantasy or science fiction, literary, whatever. I’m just looking for stuff that’s slightly different. The Evelyn Hardcastle book was different sure but I don’t know that it was a favorite. I loved Tuesday Mooney...

Too Weird or Not Weird Enough: What is Slipstream?

In early 2020, I tackled the definitions and interpretations of speculative fiction. Like speculative fiction, there is another term that lingers somewhere between literary fiction, mainstream, and genre. That is where slipstream comes into play. Like speculative fiction, slipstream’s definition varies depending on who you ask and with what context....
FICTION: Weird Fishes

In the foul-smelling armpit of Comfort Canal and Dolphin Expressway, Lulu and her adult grandchildren, Jackson and Lexi, shared a humid bungalow. The last storm surge had glossed their modest home’s outer walls with mud, so the family hadn’t objected when a neighbor parked his oversized pontoon in front of the house — obscuring its view from the street. The three of them thought little of the home’s appearance anyway, as they were under no illusion about the less-than-enchanting character of Reed Street. Vehicles on the nearly six-lane highway relentlessly pierced the air, sending its gusty entrails shrieking down Reed. Intersecting the expressway, the viscous Comfort Canal dared even the most formidable gators to swim through its dangerous, churning brew of yacht oil, discarded Coronas and scrap metal. The canal threatened the neighborhood’s human occupants too, for the waterway was discontent to be confined by the floodgates recently installed by the Florida Climate Control Agency. And unbeknownst to the trio, the pontoon in front of the bungalow staged the local vermin’s Darwinian theater. Therein, the most ferocious rats earned themselves comfortable accommodations in the seat cushions’ foam hollow.
The Whistlers: A Mystery Within A Mystery

I watched this 2019 thriller online via Curzon Home Cinema and found it intriguing, albeit difficult to follow. It is always stylish and Catrinel Marlon is sensational as Gilda: just her name tells you she is going to be a classy noir female and so it proves. The setting on the Canary Island of La Gomera makes you want to visit, and the whistling language used throughout the film really does exist.
Review: FINDING OPHELIA, And Then It Gets Weird

The film screens at Cinelounge Sunset in Hollywood from today through June 24. It will be available on Amazon Prime, Google Play & TubiTV on June 23. Visit the official site for more information. Strange, elusive, perplexing and often downright weird, Finding Ophelia is more about the search than the...
8 SFF Books That Reimagine Literary Classics

One of the most fun turns in culture has been watching writers from a variety of backgrounds take established Western classics and treat them like glorious playgrounds. I personally like many of the books that are considered classics, or part of “the canon”—especially when I was still a student, I enjoyed the sense of testing myself against the books my teachers assigned, and I found that in top-down structure rewarding. I think an agreed-upon canon is an absolute, non-negotiable foundation for a healthy culture. But: the most vital phrase there is “agreed-upon.” Since…well, forever, really, the canon was populated by as many dead white men as U.S. currency, ignoring or actively quashing voices that didn’t agree with a specific narrative about Western civilization.
The 19 Best Mystery Books to Keep You Guessing Until the Last Page

Do you solve every Law & Order: SVU case before the first commercial break? Do you hate when you start a book and know how it’s going to end by the second chapter? Does your favorite genre of movie include some sort of whodunnit? If so, read on for 19 of the best mystery novels of all time, from classics like The Postman Always Rings Twice to contemporary hits like Gone Girl.
“Weird Art for Weird People” July 17

The Man Cave in Historic Manassas will present “Weird Art for Weird People,” the highly anticipated solo exhibition of original new works by John Hartt, painter of strange and wonderful things. Weird Art for Weird People features new paintings that blend themes of anthropomorphic food, naked ladies, skulls, eyeballs and...
Book review: Lippman goes to the dark side of the writing life in ‘Dream Girl’

‘Dream Girl’ by Laura Lippman. Morrow, 320 pages, $28.99. The writing life may seem glamorous on paper and in the movies, but in reality a lot of blood, sweat and tears goes into each phrase, plot twist and carefully chosen word. Gerry Andersen knows well what’s involved in being a successful novelist in “Dream Girl,” Laura Lippman’s 25th novel that defines the term literary thriller. Gerry knows the exhilaration of the glowing review, of seeing the line of readers hanging on every word during a book tour, the big royalty checks. He also knows the frustration when nothing will work, of throwing out a manuscript and starting from scratch, of the negative review.
Book World: Q&A with Kazuo Ishiguro

With his eighth novel, "Klara and the Sun," Kazuo Ishiguro, the Nobel Prize winner best known for "Remains of the Day" and "Never Let Me Go," has another bestseller. This tale about a solar-powered "artificial friend" created to assuage the loneliness of a human teenager delves into profound aspects of the human experience: our instinct to protect and care for our loved ones, our need to be seen and understood, our poignant awareness of mortality. It's a fable-like, moving read that would make fruitful fodder for book club discussions.
“Agatha Christie meets Groundhog Day… quite unlike anything I’ve ever read, and altogether triumphant.” The 7 ½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton

“This book blew my mind! Utterly original and unique.”—Sophie Hannah, New York Times bestselling author. A murder mystery novel inspired by Agatha Christie with a dash of Groundhog Day and a hint of Quantum Leap and Downton Abbey. Aiden Bishop knows the rules. Evelyn Hardcastle will die every day until...
Ellen’s Book Nook: June 2021 – Summer Reads

School is out and summer is in full force — YAY!! The more relaxed months of summer are the ideal time to travel to faraway lands, experience other cultures, immerse yourself in relationship “soap operas,” explore other periods in history or become a detective — all from the comfort of your poolside/beachside chair! I have many friends who often say that summer is their favorite time of year because they actually have time to read books that have been on their metaphorical bedside tables for months.
Dame Agatha Christie

Everyone knows that reading and a cup of tea go hand in hand, and no one knew this better than Agatha Christie. Christie was an avid tea drinker and often wrote about it in her books. (By the way, did you know that Christie has been outsold only by Shakespeare and the Bible?) I’m like Christie, in that I also am an avid tea drinker and a lover of great British cozy mysteries. In a Christie village, the tea table offers far more menace than one would ever imagine; and my tea table–albeit minus the menace–is often laden with numerous mysteries and of course a pot of tea!
11 Books to Satisfy Your Post-‘Loki’ Mythology Cravings

If you’re already obsessed with the new Disney+ TV series Loki, do we ever have the perfect reading list for you!. There’s much more to Loki than just the Marvel anti-villain most people know—in Norse mythology, Loki is the trickster god of mischief. For centuries, authors have been inspired by myths and legends, so there are always a ton of books that put a new spin on these familiar tales.
Unfinished Dick King-Smith book completed by great-granddaughter

An unfinished manuscript by the late children’s author Dick King-Smith that was discovered in his daughter’s loft will be published next year, after it was completed by his great-granddaughter. Beloved for his stories of talking animals, King-Smith died in 2011 at the age of 88, leaving more than 100 books...
Olivia's Book Club: JoJo Moyes, 'The Giver of Stars'

(3TV/CBS 5) -- For so many fiction readers, JoJo Moyes is a household name. The British novelist and screenwriter talked to Olivia and Margaret about the research that went into her latest novel, “The Giver of Stars.” The book is now in paperback, and to write it, the British novelist made numerous trips to America’s heartland for research. She shares why it was important to ride horses in rural Kentucky (combining two of her passions), and some of the wild news headlines that helped her craft Alice, Marjery and the other Pack Horse Librarians. Moyes previews her next book that’s headed to the screen, the trilogy that made her famous, and why readers today are making previous releases best-sellers again.
How Elizabeth Bowen's Big Houses Laid the Groundwork for Irish Domestic Noir

“After the Bentley murder, Rose Hill stood empty two years.”. I read the first line of the great Irish writer Elizabeth Bowen’s 1934 short story The Cat Jumps late one January night almost exactly sixty years after it was written, lying on my stomach on the floor of the University College Dublin library. I was working as a live-in au pair for a family who lived nearby—an American raised on Long Island, I had moved to Dublin somewhat impulsively the previous summer—and many evenings, after I was off duty, I’d walk to the library and pull books at random off the shelves, flopping in a corner to inhale as many words as I could before I had to walk home. I’d just graduated from college at home in the States and after four years of curriculum reading for my English Literature major, I reveled in reading exactly what I wanted, finishing or not finishing a book as my whim took me: Faulkner’s As I Lay Dying, Terry McMillan’s Waiting to Exhale, Cormac McCarthy, Roddy Doyle, Frank O’Connor, Steinbeck, John Irving, Toni Morrison, Jane Austen. I obsessively re-read Agatha Christie and Dorothy L. Sayers.
A thrilling exploration of deceit, first love, and the depths to which obsession can drive us… The Truants by Kate Weinberg

One of the New York Times Book Review‘s Top Ten Best Crime Novels of 2020. “[A] hypnotic debut. . . .[An] uncommonly clever whodunit.”–New York Times Book Review. Perfect for lovers of Agatha Christie and The Secret History, The Truants is a seductive, unsettling, and beautifully written debut novel of literary suspense–a thrilling exploration of deceit, first love, and the depths to which obsession can drive us.
The 7 best epic novels you want to read and re-read – Wired PR Lifestyle Story

Eventually we would have an early pandemic despite concerns you have run out of good TVActually, I’ve never felt that way. However, despite being occasionally immersed in shows like “I May Destroy” and “WandaVision,” I found it awesome to take on something completely new in a weird time. Surely the attractiveness of a sexy chess display he was strong, and I had every intention of playing enthusiastically, but the next thing I knew I had eight episodes that I saw again in season 3 of next season The New Housewives of New York. What can I say: there is comfort in the family. Books have a similar effect. While a novel may be recommended, it still takes some time to fully consolidate and get to know new characters. Do you know what has zero mental barriers to entry? The best epic novels you’ve ever read and still love.
Q&A: Mel Darbon, Author of ‘Rosie Loves Jack’

Introducing a strong and determined protagonist with Down syndrome, debut author Mel Darbon gives readers an underrepresented but much-needed point of view with a voice-driven, heartfelt story of finding your place an often big and intimidating world. We had the pleasure of chatting with author Mel Darbon about her debut...