Auburn, CA

Full house at Fast Fridays as Extreme Sidecars return

By Michael Kirby
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Extreme Sidecars returned to Fast Fridays Motorcycle Speedway on Friday night at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn. It was the first of their four appearances this season. The five teams were welcomed by a full house of fans eager for their particular brand of speedway racing. The two-rider teams –one driving and one hanging on to the side – mount 1100cc high-powered three-wheel bikes and circle the track at break-neck speeds.

