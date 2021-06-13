Cancel
Interview: 4-Star 2022 California QB Jayden Denegal Covers Northwestern and UCLA Visits

Cover picture for the articleSince his freshman season, Jayden Denegal has made it a mission to pick apart California defenses making playing quarterback look easy. After throwing for 2,214 yards with 36 TDs while rushing for 155 yards with four more touchdowns, Denegal hit 129 of 196 attempts in 2019 for 2,260 yards with 34 scores going into the end zone one time on the ground. The 2020 campaign was abbreviated, but in four games the 6-5, 218-pound, gunslinger threw for 803 yards with 11 touchdowns tossed and covered 80 yards on the ground off 16 totes with five more scores helping Apple Valley High School to an undefeated season.

