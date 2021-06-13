Piers Morgan mocked for claiming ‘wokies’ were ‘screaming in horror’ at national anthem

Subscribe here: http://9Soci.al/chmP50wA97J Full Episodes: https://9now.app.link/uNP4qBkmN6 | Woke up (2021) If it ain’t woke, we’d better fix it. Depending on which side you take, it’s either a rallying call to make the world a better place or a ridiculous catch cry killing free speech. When it comes to knowing what’s offensive and what isn’t, most people rely on common sense, but with the internet being such an effective transmitter of outrage, as well as an instant weapon to publicly shame perceived offenders, that’s not always the case. On 60 MINUTES, Karl Stefanovic interviews sacked British TV host Piers Morgan, one of the most divisive characters in the cancel-culture debate. Three months ago Morgan controversially declared the Duchess of Sussex had lied in her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, and in the outcry that followed his comments he lost his high-profile job. But now the outspoken journalist is fighting back, warning the world of dire consequences if the battle to defend free speech is lost.