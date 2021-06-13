Piers Morgan mocked for claiming ‘wokies’ were ‘screaming in horror’ at national anthem

Piers Morgan has slammed Meghan and Harry for continuing to “trash” the royal family and says the world is hearing “too much” of their “yapping” and it’s time for the Duke and Duchess to “pipe down”. “Take a little tip from the Queen – less is more,” he told Fox News. “If you want to be a royal, a member of the royal family – less is more. “We’re hearing too much of your yapping, too much of your whining, it’s time to pipe down.” Mr Morgan’s comments come after the Duke and Duchess continued to partake in interviews, despite publicly declaring they were leaving the UK for a more private life. The former breakfast show host said Meghan and Harry want to have their “royal cake”. “These two want to have their royal cake and eat it,” he said. “They’re very happy to trade off their royal titles when it comes to negotiating hundreds of millions of dollars with companies like Spotify and Netflix. “At the same time they want the right to trash the royal family and therefore the Queen.”