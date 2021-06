After years of waiting, 343 Industries finally unveiled Halo Infinite’s multiplayer on the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on the E32021, and soon revealed even more with the extended vidoc from the developers. Multiplayer is the basis of the Halo series, and this time multiplayer has adopted a free play model, so fans naturally wondered if things went wrong because of the loot box. -Victory, and other annoying factors. But from what I’ve seen and heard, 343 has calmed those concerns and couldn’t be more excited about what Halo Infinite has to offer later this year.