Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish feels both Newcastle and Aston Villa should consider making a move for out-of-favour Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks this summer. Winks, 25, has seemingly slipped way down the pecking order at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. From making 31 Premier League appearances in 2019-2020, he was seen just 15 times in the league last term. The England man was given much more game time in Europe, starting 10 Europa League games for the north Londoners.