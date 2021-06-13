JK Rowling’s eldest daughter Jessica ‘engaged and planning wedding’

Jessica and Josh met because Josh lived across the street from Jessica’s Godmother. They dated while Jessica went to college, but broke up for a bit and then found themselves back together again. Both Jessica’s parents and Josh’s daughter were in on the secret proposal. Jessica’s parents wanted to do a family photoshoot and asked Jessica to find a good location. Jessica suggested a park and the couple headed there to meet her parents. While walking around, Jessica’s mom distracted her, giving Josh enough time to quickly get on one knee. Then Jessica (not knowing he was on bended knee), walked away; not once, not twice, but three times. Finally Josh told her to stand still, and got on his knee a fourth time to ask her the big question. This couple enjoys camping, kayaking and just being outdoors. They don’t have a wedding date planned just yet, but know they will be eloping soon. They brought Josh’s daughter along for some beautiful county engagement pics. Wishing you guys all the best on a beautiful future together!