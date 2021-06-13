Cancel
Relationships

JK Rowling’s eldest daughter Jessica ‘engaged and planning wedding’

 8 days ago

Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.

Daniel Radcliffe
Mashed

Why The Pioneer Woman Felt 'Dead' After Her Daughter's Wedding

Blogger and TV personality Ree Drummond has been pretty caught up over the last few months. According to Today, she has dealt with a lot: her husband's accident on the family ranch, watching her daughter get married, and working on a cookbook, among other things. Recollecting the aftermath of her husband's accident, Drummond said that it was difficult for Ladd to stay away from his routine. He couldn't exercise and had to wear a neck brace to support his injured neck. He has thankfully been on the mend ever since. She said, "He's doing really great. I wouldn't say 100% but he's very close to being able to remove his neck brace."
Relationship Advicehitlinphoto.com

Jessica & Josh’s Engagement Session

Jessica and Josh met because Josh lived across the street from Jessica’s Godmother. They dated while Jessica went to college, but broke up for a bit and then found themselves back together again. Both Jessica’s parents and Josh’s daughter were in on the secret proposal. Jessica’s parents wanted to do a family photoshoot and asked Jessica to find a good location. Jessica suggested a park and the couple headed there to meet her parents. While walking around, Jessica’s mom distracted her, giving Josh enough time to quickly get on one knee. Then Jessica (not knowing he was on bended knee), walked away; not once, not twice, but three times. Finally Josh told her to stand still, and got on his knee a fourth time to ask her the big question. This couple enjoys camping, kayaking and just being outdoors. They don’t have a wedding date planned just yet, but know they will be eloping soon. They brought Josh’s daughter along for some beautiful county engagement pics. Wishing you guys all the best on a beautiful future together!
Books & Literaturethevintagenews.com

How JK Rowling Used Old Words To Create New Ones

There’s hardly anyone in Western culture who hasn’t heard of Harry Potter. The seven books have sold over 500 million copies worldwide. When it was published in July 2005, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince sold nine million copies in the first 24 hours. The popularity of this series has...
Colts Neck, NJAsbury Park Press

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Bruce, moves closer to her Olympic equestrian dreams

Jessica Springsteen of Colts Neck is moving closer to her Olympic dream. Springsteen, daughter of rockers Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, and her horse Tinkerbell won the K 4* Grand Prix Hubside Jumping Tour equestrian event on Grimaud, St. Tropez, France, on Sunday, June 13. Her time of 36.16 seconds topped the field of the basic course in the high-profile pre-Olympic event.
Best Life

See Al Roker's Three Kids at Oldest Daughter's Wedding

Congratulations are in order for the Roker family. On Friday, June 4, one of Al Roker's kids, Courtney Roker, got married to Wesley Laga. While Courtney and Laga aren't famous themselves, the wedding included several recognizable guests as some of Al's Today co-workers were in attendance. Courtney is one of...
MoviesDistractify

'Harry Potter' Movie Fans Mourn the Talented Actors Who Have Died

Over the past two decades, the Harry Potter series has become a global phenomenon and captured the imaginations of book readers and moviegoers alike. Despite author J.K.Rowling's controversial comments in recent years, the series still holds a special place in the hearts of many. Sadly, several of the actors who helped bring the films to life have died since the conclusion of the series. Here's everything we know about the actors who have died since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows came out in 2011.
Mark Ronson Reveals He Got Engaged to Meryl Streep’s Daughter Grace Gummer Last Weekend

Multiple Grammy-winning musician Mark Ronson has announced his engagement to Grace Gummer, the daughter of veteran Hollywood star Meryl Streep. The 45-year-old songwriter and record producer made the revelation during his appearance on “The FADER Undercover”, reported People magazine. “I got engaged last weekend,” Ronson said. Emma Watson Debunks Engagement Rumours; Harry Potter Actress Tweets ‘If I Have News, I Promise I’ll Share It’.
SheKnows

Jessica Alba Is So Emotional as Her Lookalike Daughter Turns 13

One minute your kids need your guidance and input about every little thing, and the next thing you know, you’ve got an (almost) fully-grown actual teenager on your hands. We can just feel the emotions pouring through the screen as actress Jessica Alba shared an Instagram birthday tribute to her lookalike daughter and eldest child, Honor, who turned 13 this week.
Relationshipstheroyalobserver.com

'This Is A Sad Day': Queen Elizabeth's Eldest Grandson Peter Phillips & Ex-Wife Autumn Kelly Finalize Divorce

It's over! Queen Elizabeth's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Autumn Kelly, have finalized their divorce. "Mr. Peter Phillips and Mrs. Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today," the former flames — who separated in 2019 — said in a statement on Monday, June 14. "Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions."
BusinessFOXBusiness

Scholastic CEO praised by Harry Potter’s JK Rowling after death

J.K. Rowling praised the longtime head of the U.S. publisher of her "Harry Potter" books as an ally and early defender of the beloved fantasy series on Monday. Richard Robinson, who led Scholastic Inc. for more than 40 years, died on June 5 at 84. "Dick was a wise, kind...
Relationship Adviceuexpress.com

Groom Discovers on Eve of Wedding That Bride Was Previously Engaged

DEAR SOMEONE ELSE’S MOM: I’ve known for a long time that my wife had at least one serious relationship before ours, but at our rehearsal dinner, her dad mentioned something about her previous fiancé. This was big news to me that she had been engaged before, but given everything going on at the time, I had to put it to the back of my mind.
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

How to plan the perfect small wedding

Since the new rules and regulations surrounding weddings were amended to suit coronavirus guidelines, the concept of a 'big white wedding' was forced to change. Restrictions due to the pandemic, concerning number of guests; destination and other on-the-day details, saw many weddings downsize - embracing the mandatory smaller celebrations. It seems as though 'micro weddings' are, in fact, just as popular as the big blowout-style events.
Emmerdale star Samantha Giles explains Bernice's shock wedding day plan

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Leyla Harding is looking forward to her wedding to Liam Cavanagh, but things have been complicated with the return of Liam's ex-fiancée Bernice Blackstock. Leyla and Bernice have already come to blows, or rather, slaps, and things are only going to get worse on the wedding...