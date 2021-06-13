Mark Wright hits London for lads’ night out as Michelle Keegan parties in Manchester

Finding your soul mate in London is tough. Mostly because we don’t believe in soul mates until someone sends us a Peep Show gif on Hinge after our tenth pint. Affection, gross. But hard as it may be, we do live in a city that - technically - has a lot of potential suitors, and more importantly, many excellent date night restaurants. In this guide you’ll find everything from low-key tapas bars that are perfect for a casual situation with that person who finally left a toothbrush at yours, to special spots for dinner with your favourite human who you’ve been kissing since before the Millennium Dome was a thing - these are the best date spots in London.