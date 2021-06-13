ROUGH CUTT Vs. ROUGH CUTT: Competing Versions Of Band Accuse Each Other Of Acting Unscrupulously

Two competing versions of ROUGH CUTT are now in existence, with each accusing the other of acting unscrupulously. This past March, an incarnation of ROUGH CUTT featuring guitarist Chris Hager and drummer Dave Alford released a new single and video, "Black Rose". Hager and Alford are joined in the group by lead vocalist Steven St. James, guitarist Darren Householder and bassist Jeff Buehner. Less than three months later, a completely different version of ROUGH CUTT, featuring founding singer Paul Shortino along with classic lineup members Matt Thorne on bass and Amir Derakh on guitar, surprise-issued a new album titled "Rough Cutt 3" via the DDR Music Group label. That LP includes the song "Bed Of Black Roses", which appears to be musically and lyrically similar to the aforementioned "Black Rose", prompting speculation that the two tracks were conceived from ideas that originated with members of both versions of the group.