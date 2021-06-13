Cancel
ROUGH CUTT Vs. ROUGH CUTT: Competing Versions Of Band Accuse Each Other Of Acting Unscrupulously

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 8 days ago

Two competing versions of ROUGH CUTT are now in existence, with each accusing the other of acting unscrupulously. This past March, an incarnation of ROUGH CUTT featuring guitarist Chris Hager and drummer Dave Alford released a new single and video, "Black Rose". Hager and Alford are joined in the group by lead vocalist Steven St. James, guitarist Darren Householder and bassist Jeff Buehner. Less than three months later, a completely different version of ROUGH CUTT, featuring founding singer Paul Shortino along with classic lineup members Matt Thorne on bass and Amir Derakh on guitar, surprise-issued a new album titled "Rough Cutt 3" via the DDR Music Group label. That LP includes the song "Bed Of Black Roses", which appears to be musically and lyrically similar to the aforementioned "Black Rose", prompting speculation that the two tracks were conceived from ideas that originated with members of both versions of the group.

www.blabbermouth.net
Musicsleazeroxx.com

Rough Cutt feat. Paul Shortino, Matt Thorne & Amir Derakh release brand new album via DDR Music Group

Rough Cutt feat. Paul Shortino, Matt Thorne & Amir Derakh release brand new album via DDR Music Group. Three fifths of the classic Rough Cutt line-up consisting of lead vocalist Paul Shortino, bassist Matt Thorne and guitarist Amir Derakh are back together with a brand new album titled III, which has just been released via the DDR Music Group. Rough Cutt‘s previous two albums consist of the self-titled debut album (1985) and Wants You! (1986).
Entertainmentsleazeroxx.com

Who owns the trademarks for Rough Cutt?

That is indeed the question for many Rough Cutt fans as there are now two Rough Cutt entities. The first of the two Rough Cutt entities to appear was the one spearheaded by guitarist Chris Hager and drummer Dave Alford, who recruited lead vocalist Steven St. James, guitarist Darren Householder and bassist Jeff Buehner to round out the line-up. That group released a video for the single “Black Rose” on March 25, 2021.
Rock Musicsleazeroxx.com

Interview with Rough Cutt and King Kobra frontman Paul Shortino (Part 1 of 2)

INTERVIEW WITH ROUGH CUTT AND KING KOBRA FRONTMAN PAUL SHORTINO (PART 1 OF 2) Photos: Joe Schaeffer Photography (first and fourth photos) FOUR DAYS AGO, A NEW ROUGH CUTT ALBUM TITLED ‘III’ WAS RELEASED OUT OF THE BLUE VIA RECORD LABEL THE DDR MUSIC GROUP. THE NEW ROUGH CUTT ALBUM FEATURED BAND FOUNDER AND LEAD VOCALIST PAUL SHORTINO ALONG WITH ‘ORIGINAL’ LINE-UP MEMBERS MATT THORNE ON BASS AND AMIR DERAKH ON GUITAR. THE NOTABLE ABSENTS FROM THIS ROUGH CUTT LINE-UP WERE THE OTHER TWO ‘ORIGINAL’ BAND MEMBERS, CHRIS HAGER (GUITAR) AND DAVE ALFORD (DRUMS), WHO HAD PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN SEPTEMBER 2019 THAT THEY WERE FORGING AHEAD AS ROUGH CUTT WITH THREE OTHER MEMBERS.
Rock MusicPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Two Rough Cutt Lineups Battling Over Band Name

There are now two versions of Rough Cutt, the heavy metal group which originally emerged in the ‘80s, and it appears that the separate bands are feuding. In March, one version of Rough Cutt - featuring classic lineup guitarist Chris Hager and drummer/co-founder Dave Alford, alongside new recruits Steven St. James (vocals), Darren Householder (guitar) and Jeff Buehner (bass) - released a new single called "Black Rose".
