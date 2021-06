Which veteran(s) won't make the 53 by the end of the training camp ? Could we expect a surprise as well?. Hi Hugo, this is always a tricky question because invariably there'll be one move that nobody sees coming. So, absolutely, I would expect a surprise or two, though not sure what that might be (because then it wouldn't be a surprise, right?). Going by the current make-up of the roster, you have to look at wide receiver for high-profile veterans who could be let go. The obvious one seems to be Jakeem Grant because the Dolphins have other options for punt returners with Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland.