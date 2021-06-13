Pokemon Unveils Team Rocket's Newest Addition

Cancel
Cover picture for the articlePokemon Journeys is one of the most ambitious takes on the franchise to date, and fans are loving the series as you might understand. Over in Japan, new episodes are continuing to drop weekly, and that means good things for our heroes. Even Team Rocket is benefiting from the unique new series, and that was made clear this week when the group got a new addition.

ComicsComicBook

The Rising of the Shield Hero Cosplay Adorably Brings Raphtalia to Life

One adorable The Rising of the Shield Hero cosplay has brought Raphtalia to life! Aneko Yusagi's original light novel series had grown to a huge new level of popularity due to the successful release of the anime's first season back in 2019, and it's so successful that it was confirmed to be picked up for not only a second season but a third as well. One of the major reasons behind the anime's success was that fans fell in love with the central heroine of the series, Raphtalia. She might have been brought in under shadier circumstances but now she's a key piece of Naofumi Iwatani's party.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Flies To The Future With Trunks

One of the most popular characters introduced in the sequel Shonen series of Dragon Ball Z has always been the son of Vegeta from the future in Trunks, traveling back into the past to help save the Z Fighters from the insane creations of Dr. Gero. With Future Trunks' popularity continuing to be a part of the series created by Akira Toriyama to this day, it's no surprise that one fan has decided to give the hybrid Saiyan a big makeover with some unique Cosplay that definitely honors the futuristic Z Fighter who appeared once again during the Goku Black Arc.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek expected to join Fortnite in newest season addition

Star Trek may be popping up in the seventh season of Fortnite. Fortnite is one of the most popular games of the modern gaming world due to the unique setup of the franchise and the massive multiplayer format the game operates on. Originally designed as a fort-building game to be played offline, the game has since transitioned to fully online, using a multi-player format instead. The game was a mild hit before the online mode took off, and made it a smash hit. The change in focus of the game has allowed the brand to focus on different methods in maintaining a player base. A base that may now include fans of Star Trek.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Creator Readies for Toga's Season 5 Debut With New Sketch

My Hero Academia's creator is getting ready for Himiko Toga's debut in Season 5 with a new sketch! The newest episode of the series officially brought the joint training exercise between Class 1-A and 1-B to an end, and this means the anime is now one step closer to the end of the Joint Training arc. This is exciting for a number of reasons, but the most intriguing part of this arc coming to an end is what's to come next as the anime will soon launch into a fully villain focused arc.
Video GamesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Pokemon Go’ Developer Niantic Teaming With Hasbro for ‘Transformers’ AR Mobile Game

Niantic is teaming with Hasbro and toy company TOMY to publish a real-world augmented reality mobile game in the Transformers universe. Transformers: Heavy Metal is built using Niantic’s Lightship AR platform. The game will invite players to team up with Bumblebee and Optimus Prime and join the Guardian Network — a group of humans who have banded together in a war against the Decepticons — and engage in turn-based battles, either solo or with friends.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon Japanese Team Rocket Booster Box On Auction At Heritage

The storyline behind the original main game Pokémon franchise was rather dark. Between the creation or "birth" of the legendary, artificially spawned monster known as Mewtwo and the formation and operations of the sinister and evil Team Rocket organization, the storyline behind the monster-catching game has some deeply troubling implications on the underside of the iceberg, beneath the surface. However, that shouldn't stop players from greatly enjoying the success that the franchise has generated across the years. In fact, Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals primarily with auctioning comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, have put a Japanese booster box of Team Rocket from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction. Prospective bidders have until Friday, June 18th at 2:50 PM Central Time (or 3:50 PM Eastern Time) to make a grab for this booster box from 1997.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Unite Announces Initial Roster, Reveals First Post-Release Additions

Pokemon Unite has revealed its initial roster of 19 Pokemon, and revealed which Pokemon will be the first to be added to game after its July launch. The Pokemon Company announced that its upcoming MOBA-style game Pokemon Unite would be released on the Nintendo Switch in July as a free-to-play game. The game will launch with 19 different Pokemon who fit into one of five different roles - Attacker, Defender, Supporter, Speedster, and All-Rounder. Additionally, Pokemon Unite confirmed that more Pokemon will be added post-launch. The first two Pokemon added to the game after its release will be Blastoise and Gardevoir, although no timeline was provided for either Pokemon's release.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Pokemon Go's Professor Willow Makes His Pokemon TCG Debut

Coming this July, Professor Willow will debut as part of a collaboration between Pokemon GO and the Pokemon TCG. Professor Willow appears on the card Professor's Research, which is a "current must-have for any deck when battling in the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Its powerful effect can instantly give you an advantage during a match." What kind of advantage? Well, Professor's Research has picked up the old Professor Oak card for all the Professors with various art (including now Prof Willow), letting you discard your hand and draw seven new cards. As someone who has never played Pokemon TCG, that sounds really powerful.
Video GamesSiliconera

Scarlet Nexus Launch Trailer Features Its Theme Song and Gameplay

Now that the Scarlet Nexus debut is nearly upon us, Bandai Namco released the Japanese launch trailer for the game. As people might expect, it’s a mix of gameplay footage and cinematic videos all set to the official theme song. So if people haven’t heard The Oral Cigarettes’ “Dream in Drive” yet, they will now.
Comicsdexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer stuns enemies as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji

A Demon Slayer cosplayer shared her jaw-dropping transformation into Mitsuri Kanroji. The artist’s stunning costume of the Love Pillar is the perfect way for fans to celebrate the release of Mugen Train. Since its debut in 2019, Demon Slayer has become an absolute worldwide phenomenon. The series has captivated audiences...
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Home's Newest Mystery Gifts are Available Now

Pokemon Home has a new update today, and users will find that updating the app will reward them with two new Mystery Gifts: a Gigantamax Factor Bulbasaur, and a Gigantamax Factor Squirtle! As the name implies, these Pokemon will both have the ability to Gigantamax once imported to Pokemon Sword and Shield, and after they've evolved into Venusaur and Blastoise, respectively. Up to this point, the only way to get these Gigantamax Pokemon was through Sword and Shield's expansion pass. Now, Sword and Shield fans that haven't purchased the DLC can get the Gigantamax forms for both Pokemon without making that particular purchase.
Video GamesICV2

UPCOMING 'POKEMON TCG' TINS FEATURE THE EVOLUTIONS OF EEVEE

The Pokemon Company International will release three different Pokemon TCG: Eevee Evolutions Tins into retail this Fall. Players can take their game to the next level with these new tins that feature Eevee's original evolutions. One tin comes with a Water-type Vaporeon V foil card that powers up decks with card drawing capabilities, and another has the Lightning-type Jolteon V foil card. The third tin comes with a Fire-type Flareon V foil card that helps decks focus on the power of flames.
Video GamesGematsu

Kochira, Haha Naru Hoshi Yori debut trailer

Publisher Nippon Ichi Software and developer Daisyworld have released the debut trailer for newly announced yuri visual novel Kochira, Haha Naru Hoshi Yori. Kochira, Haha Naru Hoshi Yori is due out for PlayStation 4 and Switch on October 28 in Japan. Read more about the game here. Watch the trailer...