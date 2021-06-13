Pokemon Unveils Team Rocket's Newest Addition

The storyline behind the original main game Pokémon franchise was rather dark. Between the creation or "birth" of the legendary, artificially spawned monster known as Mewtwo and the formation and operations of the sinister and evil Team Rocket organization, the storyline behind the monster-catching game has some deeply troubling implications on the underside of the iceberg, beneath the surface. However, that shouldn't stop players from greatly enjoying the success that the franchise has generated across the years. In fact, Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals primarily with auctioning comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, have put a Japanese booster box of Team Rocket from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction. Prospective bidders have until Friday, June 18th at 2:50 PM Central Time (or 3:50 PM Eastern Time) to make a grab for this booster box from 1997.