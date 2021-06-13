Halo Infinite Fans Worried About Delay Following Xbox E3 2021

The date was June 10th, 2018. After a 10-second countdown that felt like 2 minutes, the Xbox Briefing was finally about to begin. A booming voice plays out over the crowd of fans. “This is the Xbox E3 2018 briefing!”. Then, suddenly, gamers are whisked into what at first glance appears to be a new world. The phrase “game engine demonstration” appears on the bottom of the screen. After playing through some graphically stunning atmospheric shots, we finally see him, the Master Chief. His armour is evocative of the old Bungie style, and he suddenly suits up. As he rides with marines into the proverbial sunset, a familiar riff from Halo 3‘s “One Final Effort” plays and the title Halo Infinite appears on screen.