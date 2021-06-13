Cancel
Video Games

Halo Infinite Fans Worried About Delay Following Xbox E3 2021

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite had a big presence during the Xbox/Bethesda E3 2021 presentation, but there's one aspect a lot of fans are still talking about, and that's the fact that the game still doesn't have a concrete release date. Xbox claims the game is coming "holiday 2021," but many fans are skeptical. The game was originally meant to be an Xbox Series X|S launch title, so many Halo fans don't want to get themselves too excited, in case of another delay. Following the presentation, fans took to social media to share their concerns about another possible delay for the game.

