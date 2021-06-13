Vehicle stolen in armed carjacking in West Hartford found in New Britain

A vehicle that was stolen in an armed carjacking in West Hartford Saturday night was recovered in New Britain Sunday, police said.

The victims had stopped at the Shell gas station, 2512 Albany Ave., at about 11 p.m. when two robbers armed with handguns approached and demanded the 2020 Jeep Wrangler, police said. The thieves then drove away. No one was hurt.

Police continue to investigate.

