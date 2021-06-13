Cancel
New Britain, CT

Vehicle stolen in armed carjacking in West Hartford found in New Britain

By Jessika Harkay, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 13 days ago

A vehicle that was stolen in an armed carjacking in West Hartford Saturday night was recovered in New Britain Sunday, police said.

The victims had stopped at the Shell gas station, 2512 Albany Ave., at about 11 p.m. when two robbers armed with handguns approached and demanded the 2020 Jeep Wrangler, police said. The thieves then drove away. No one was hurt.

Police continue to investigate.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com

