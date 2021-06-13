Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 NFL breakout candidates for 2021 season

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTjPg_0aT9mriB00

Excitement is building for the 2021 season with practices underway and NFL breakout candidates beginning to emerge this summer. Seeing young players go from unheralded to contributors into impact starters is one of the best things about the NFL and just another thing we’re looking forward to this fall.

There are always a handful of NFL breakout candidates who deliver upon expectations. Justin Herbert , Fred Warner, Brian Burns, Justin Jefferson and James Robinson are just a few of the players who became household names this past season.

While rookies are always a popular pick, we’ll save that for another future outlook on the upcoming season and focus on those who already have NFL experience.

Let’s take a look at five NFL breakout candidates for the upcoming season.

J.K. Dobbins, running back, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens want everyone to know they will be deploying a running back committee this fall. While that’s more accurate for this team than others, don’t expect an even timeshare. Baltimore spent a top-60 pick on Dobbins in the 2020 NFL Draft and it knows this is a special talent and there’s a reason he is one of the most popular NFL breakout candidates.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Dobbins didn’t receive double-digit carries in a game until Week 7. In his final nine games , the former Ohio State star racked up 651 rushing yards, seven touchdowns and averaged an astonishing 5.97 yards per carry. He’s going to have a much bigger role in 2021. John Harbaugh has praised the 22-year-old’s improvements as a pass-catcher and that bodes well for his volume this season. Dobbins could eclipse 1,500 scrimmage yards this season.

L’Jarius Sneed, cornerback, Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmdws_0aT9mriB00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

L’Jarius Need converted to cornerback at Louisiana Tech and showed flashes of NFL talent. He caught a few eyes playing in Conference USA, but inconsistency at the lower level pushed him down draft boards. Kansas City thought they recognized a draft gem and selected him with the 138th pick. It’s a decision this franchise won’t forget.

Related: NFL defense rankings – Outlook for 2021 season

As a rookie, the 6-foot-1 corner was sensational for Kansas City. He made a strong impression and kept earning more snaps, eventually becoming a starter. By the time the 2020 season wrapped up, it became evident how good Sneed can be. Opposing quarterback had just a 53.4 passer rating throwing in his direction ( PFF ) and he snagged three interceptions. After earning All-Rookie Team honors in 2020, don’t count out a Pro Bowl nod this season.

Adam Trautman, tight end, New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZOj3_0aT9mriB00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans is going to need more offensive weapons this season with Drew Brees enjoying retirement. The Saints loved Jared Cook, but couldn’t afford to bring him back. Of course, having Adam Trautman in their back pocket made the decision even easier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDlu8_0aT9mriB00
Also Read:
New Orleans Saints schedule and 2021 season predictions

Trautman, a 2020 third-round pick, showed bursts of playmaking ability in his rookie season. He turned 16 targets into 15 receptions for 171 yards, an impressive 93.7% catch rate and 11.4 yards per reception. While those numbers won’t be replicated with a higher volume of targets, those additional opportunities are fantastic news for a 6-foot-5 tight end who ran a 4.8 40-yard dash. He should be No.3. target for Jameis Winston this season.

Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8c2g_0aT9mriB00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

There were legitimate concerns about how Brandon Aiyuk’s skills would fit in the NFL, with a majority of evaluators believing he needed to be in the right situation. Kyle Shanahan delivered, taking Samuel with the No. 25 pick. When Deebo Samuel and George Kittle went down with injuries, the rookie stepped up.

Fantasy football rankings: From cheat sheets to championships

Shanahan moved Aiyuk around, with 21% of his snaps coming from the slot. If you want to know how confident this regime is in this player, just remember they didn’t really make a strong run at a Julio Jones trade. Shanahan is going to find countless ways to get Aiyuk the football in space and it could result in a 1,000-yard season.

Jordan Love, quarterback, Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C57xN_0aT9mriB00
Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers don’t want Jordan Love starting in 2021, but this avoidable outcome is becoming increasingly likely. With Aaron Rodgers seemingly determined to never take another snap for this team again, the Packers’ offense will be turned over to Love.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers trade unlikely, ‘decent chance’ he sits out 2021 NFL season

There are going to be a lot of mistakes, he was inconsistent at Utah State. But the circumstances in Green Bay are ideal. Green Bay’s rushing duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon should be extremely productive, especially behind one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. Davante Adams remains an All-Pro talent and Amari Rodgers is a rookie flying under the radar.

This isn’t to say the Packers are a playoff team with Love as the starter, that only happens if the NFC North becomes the NFC East. But Matt LaFleur runs a great offensive scheme, one that will find ways to get the most out of Love’s skills. If Rodgers returns, we’ll just have to save this pick for next year’s NFL breakout candidates list.

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Drew Brees
Person
George Kittle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Ohio State#Kansas City Chiefs#Louisiana Tech#Conference Usa#All Rookie Team#The Green Bay Packers#Utah State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Biggest Potential Fantasy Breakout Star in 2021

An initial glance at fantasy football rankings finds all the familiar names at the top of the list. Everyone will go into their drafts hoping to land the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey, Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams, and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.
NFLMontgomery News

NFL Sr. Flag Football closes out season

The inaugural NFL Flag Football season has come to a close after a tremendous rookie campaign. Organizers Jeremy Morgan and Omar Richburg have a lot to be pleased about after seeing their brainchild come to fruition with 4 teams in each of the two age groups battling each other on Sunday afternoons at Pachella Park. Plans are already underway to continue the venture in the fall. Photos are from Senior League action comprising the Packers, Seahawks, Colts, and Chiefs.
NFLUSA Today

Chargers top 5 breakout season players in 2021: LB Kenneth Murray

Every season, there are players who break out onto the scene who may not have been dominant the season before, whether they had limited snaps, dealt with an injury or just improved as a player in the offseason. This is the final story in a five-part series counting down the...
NFLPosted by
Boston

Nate Burleson says Kendrick Bourne is primed for a breakout 2021 season

NFL Network's Nate Burleson predicts Bourne could put up career-highs in receiving yards in 2021 -- and that Cam Newton will be his starting quarterback Week 1. When people talk about the drastic changes to the Patriots receiving corps this offseason, the names of Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, and Nelson Agholor tend to come up before Kendrick Bourne.
NFLPro Football Weekly

Hub Arkush: Which Bears have the best chance for a breakout season this fall?

After the Chicago Bears’ 5-11 record in the 2017 season and the firing of John Fox, along with most of his coaching staff, literally nobody saw 2018 coming. Head coach Matt Nagy had an excellent rookie campaign with a 12-4 record. Clearly the blockbuster trade for Khalil Mack was the biggest catalyst, but he didn’t account for the seven-game swing in the standings by himself.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers 2021 roster preview: AJ Dillon set for breakout season

A second-round pick a year ago, AJ Dillon is finally set for a bigger opportunity in the Green Bay Packers‘ offense. He had a limited role as a rookie, which was to be expected with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams both under contract. Williams signed with the Detroit Lions this spring, opening the door for Dillon to step into the number two role.
NFLWPBF News 25

The NFL is looking to hold regular-season games in Germany

Related video above: QB Aaron Rodgers absent from Packers minicamp. The NFL wants to expand its international series by holding regular-season games in Germany, launching a process Wednesday to identify a partner city. Germany boasts a strong NFL fan base and is one of the world's largest economies, making the...
Kokomo, INKokomo Perspective

McPike's Damion Torres is having a massive breakout season

A star is emerging on the McPike Astros major league K.U.B.S. team at Championship Park and taking a big leap compared to previous years, according to Head Coach and Major League President Chris Beatty. Damion Torres is that emerging star. For four years, he was just another guy on the...
NFLdailymagazine.news

Giants' finalized preseason schedule for 2021 NFL season

The Giants announced their finalized preseason schedules on Tuesday, including the times and dates for their matchups with the Jets, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. Game 2: at Cleveland Browns -- Sunday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. Game 3: vs. New England Patriots -- Sunday, Aug. 29 at 6...
NFLColumbus Dispatch

How Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins is preparing for a breakout season

When Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins made his NFL debut in 2020, he played 15 snaps in his first game and didn’t catch a pass. At the time, Higgins was behind A.J. Green, Auden Tate and John Ross III on the depth chart. It didn’t take long for that to change.
NFLUSA Today

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. named a potential fantasy breakout candidate

Last season, you didn’t have to look too far to see Irv Smith Jr.’s name in various pieces predicting breakout candidates for the 2020 NFL season. Many tabbed Smith to break out, whether that was for the Vikings as the tight end one, or overall as a top fantasy threat or obviously both.
NFLsujuiceonline.com

The Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Heading Into Next Season

The upcoming NFL season promises to be a pretty exciting one, with things returning to a semblance of normalcy where U.S sports are concerned. A number of intriguing rookies have been drafted into the league while there are players who could end up having breakout campaigns. This article, though, seeks...
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that predicted Josh Allen's big season

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books and one of the most shocking moves came from the Chicago Bears, who traded up to No. 11 to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. After decades of heartbreak at the quarterback position, fans are hoping that Fields' enormous upside can boost a franchise mired in mediocrity. However, how should you approach the "Monsters of the Midway" in your 2021 Fantasy football strategy?
Georgia State247Sports

Senior Bowl director predicts breakout season for Georgia duo

While Nakobe Dean returns for his junior season, Georgia will look to replace fellow inside linebacker Monty Rice this fall after he was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Luckily the Dawgs have some talented players at the position who have been waiting in the wings for the opportunity and Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy thinks a pair of rising seniors will take advantage of the increase in playing time.
NFL13 WHAM

Harrison Phillips on getting back to a breakout season after ACL tear

Last season was a tough year for Harrison Phillips as the Bills defensive tackle returned from an ACL tear he suffered in 2019. Now after 18 months, Phillips looks to pick up where he left off. Phillips gives his impression of the Bills as they prepare for the season ahead...
NFLPats Pulpit

Patriots seem like a strong candidate to open the NFL International Series in Germany

With the NFL announcing its intentions earlier this week to expand its International Series, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the league will play regular season football in Germany sooner rather than later. At the moment, only limited information is available: the league is currently searching for a suitable partner city with the goal of hosting at least one game there starting in 2022.
NFLgoingfor2.com

Fantasy Football Breakout Candidate: Laviska Shenault

WR Laviska Shenault (JAX) 2020 Stats: 58 receptions for 600 yards, 5 TD; 18 carries for 91 yards. Laviska Shenault landed on the scene as a sophomore at Colorado in 2018, with 86 catches for over 1,000 yards, over 1,100 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns (five rushing) in nine games. He wasn’t as dominant in 2019, but 925 yards from scrimmage (764 receiving yards) and six total touchdowns over 11 games is nothing to sneeze at.