Miami Marlins reinstate southpaw Trevor Rogers from COVID IL

The Marlins reinstated left-hander Trevor Rogers from the COVID injured list on Sunday, according to the Miami Herald.

Rogers, 23, was deactivated for just one day, implying that he was likely placed on the list as a precaution while recovering from a vaccine shot.

Right-hander Preston Guilmet was designated for assignment in a corresponding move, which will allow Rogers to rejoin the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster.

Rogers is 7-3 in 13 starts this season with a 2.02 ERA, which is fifth among all major league starters. The 2017 first-round pick is 8-5 with a 3.13 ERA in 20 starts for Miami over the last two seasons.

Rogers is on track to start the middle contest of the Marlins’ three-game series at the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

–Field Level Media

