MLB

Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger leaves game with left knee contusion

Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger left Sunday’s game against the host Cleveland Indians with a left knee contusion.

Haniger, 30, fouled a Shane Bieber pitch off his left knee in the first inning. He was replaced for the rest of his at-bat by Jake Fraley, who took over in right field after striking out.

In 64 games this season, Haniger is hitting .259 with a team-leading 16 home runs and 40 RBIs. Haniger was an All-Star for the Mariners in 2018 when hit .285 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs.

MLB trade rumors: Updates on latest news, buzz during 2021 season

In 414 career games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2016) and the Mariners, Haniger is a career .266 hitter with 78 home runs and 66 RBIs.

–Field Level Media

SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger made sure that the drama of extra innings ended with him on the very first pitch of the bottom of the 10th. Leading off the bottom of the 10th inning and facing right-hander J.P. Feyereisen with designated base runner on J.P. Crawford on second base, Haniger ambushed the first pitch he saw — an 85-mph slider over the middle of the plate — sending a line drive into left field.