Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers rejoining rotation Tuesday

Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will be activated off the 10-day injured list for an abbreviated start Tuesday against the visiting Texas Rangers.

McCullers, who has been out of action since May 22 with inflammation in his right shoulder, will start the game and give way to Jake Odorizzi, Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters Sunday.

The 2017 All-Star threw 64 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday and declared he was ready to rejoin the Astros rotation.

In nine starts this season, the 2012 first-round pick by the Astros is 3-1 with a 2.96 ERA. He is 35-26 with a 3.63 ERA in 103 career games — 100 starts — with Houston.

Odorizzi will be making his fourth appearance since returning from the injured list on May 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39RHAF_0aT9mnQV00
–Field Level Media

