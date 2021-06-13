Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Why You Shouldn't Hire a VP of Sales

By Nigel Green
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The executive sales leadership function (VP of Sales, Chief Sales Officer, etc.) is a huge role within a company, yet the title has been used in such a broad context that we have diluted the actual role of what the individual actually does. Executive sales leaders are members of the C-suite who are responsible for the executive function of a company’s revenue generation. They are responsible for recruiting, hiring, training and leading the sales team, creating and communicating sales goals and leading the unit that generates most (or all) of the business for the company. They must be able to clearly map the customer’s journey from first contact to post-purchase, create specialization within the roles of a sales force, and define territories and strategy for new markets. They rarely sell.

www.entrepreneur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Force#Startup#Vp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Personal FinanceEntrepreneur

Why You Should Get An Annuity: A Short Explanation

Not everyone understands how annuities work as a financial tool. But as a piece of your complete retirement strategy, there are plenty of good reasons why you should get an annuity. An annuity offers a lot of great benefits for the annuity holder. Thinking about your long-term financial goals and...
vinespring.com

Why Should You Have an Email Nurture Series?

Email is a great way to connect with and re-engage with club members and customers. I see a lot of wineries and breweries who use email to send one-off campaigns every once in a while but haven't yet set up an email strategy or marketing automation to make their lives easier.
InternetConscious Life News

Why Should You Use Website Builders?

Every business requires having a well-built website. Nowadays, people are always looking for everything on the internet as the internet is the first choice when people want to look for something. So every business has to keep a website so that people can serach the company or something on the internet. Creating a website is more like a creative project. Thanks to the modern internet technologies that have made it easy for people to complete their tasks. In previous days, people used to create websites for their businesses. Nowadays, the availability of internet technologies has made it easy for people to make websites. People can use website builders to build websites for their businesses.
Jobstimsackett.com

Why Aren’t You Celebrating When You Make a Hire in Recruiting?

When I was a brand spanking new recruiter right out of college something amazing would happen every single time we made a placement. Now, granted, this one in an agency environment, and we were kind of a small business, startup, but if we (not I, but anyone on the team) made a placement we celebrated!
Economyinstoremag.com

Afraid to Raise Repair Prices? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Be

IN ONE WEEK recently, I had a conversation with two jewelers about increasing their repair prices, and both were skittish to do so. Neither jeweler had raised their repair prices in many years!. One was a jewelry store who uses a consultant who told them they’d run customers off if...
StocksCNBC

Fast Pitch: Why you should buy Marvell

Shana Sissel, Spotlight Asset Group CIO, on why investors should consider adding Marvell to their portfolio. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour and Karen Finerman.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why You Shouldn't Invest In Cryptocurrency, According To This Analyst

Cryptocurrency investing — with all of its risk and volatility — is not for everyone, and a financial planner recently explained why. What Happened: In a Monday Business Insider article, financial planner Anthony Carlton explains that crypto is now in a "digital gold rush," and everyone wants in, but not everyone should join the party.
Credits & LoansInc.com

Why You Shouldn't Wait for 'Normal' Times to Apply for a SBA Loan

For over a decade, I have been teaching growth financing to business owners across the country. Yet, I am still shocked at how little is known about the Small Business Administration. Whether it's the SBA's tried-and-true loan programs or one-time changes implemented in COVID relief measures, any small- to medium-sized business needs to be aware of these government programs that actually work.
Personal Financegreensheet.com

Why you should care about open banking

Open banking is the transformative next step in banking and payments, and businesses and consumers alike need to understand what it is and how it works. However, before providing an open banking primer, I'll discuss something familiar that open banking will affect: subscription services. Like me, you probably use a...
Home & Gardenwomens-journal.com

Should You Hire A Professional Cleaning Service?

4 Indicators It’s Time To Say ‘YES’ to a professional cleaning service!. I would never manage my retirement fund or replace my worn out fan belt in my car. I’d hire those jobs out to a professional! But clean my house? I watched my grandmother clean her house every week and it was always clean. She worked full time as a nurse and every week her weekends were for house cleaning. But let’s be real. Most of us don’t have enough hours in the day. Work, spouse, kids, community time, exercise and sleep all compete for what I can give in 24 hours, and none of these should be traded for cleaning the house. Help! Is it time to turn the house cleaning over to the professionals? Here are 4 indicators that it’s time to say ‘Yes!’
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

What is Email Deliverability Why Should You Care?

For beginners, email marketing is a tricky thing. On the one hand, people talk about annoying ads that keep coming to their inboxes. On the other hand, business owners complain about their email campaigns just disappearing into the void — they’re never opened, never seen, never interacted with, and nobody knows what went wrong.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

Why You Should Apply for a Travel Card This Year

Are you ready to hit the road? A new travel card could be the answer. Thanks to the widespread availability of coronavirus vaccines, the summer of 2021 may be a much better time for most Americans than the summer of 2020. There are encouraging signs that after months of lockdown,...
InternetPosted by
HowStuffWorks

Why You Should Consider Using a Private Browser

Private browsers, like Startpage, offering anonymous browsing, so your searches aren't tracked. Startpage. Most people know our technology is spying on us. After all, how many times have you searched for something online, only to suddenly find ads popping up on your screen offering that exact same item or service? That might not seem too ominous; maybe you even appreciate the ads. But privacy experts warn that tech companies — namely Google, Microsoft and Apple — are quietly compiling an alarming amount of sensitive data about us, including information about our finances, medical history, political leanings, religion and more.
BusinessFast Company

Why more companies should adopt The Body Shop’s hiring process

Since The Body Shop was able to remain operational during the pandemic, the company needed more talent than ever. HR Manager Jennifer Wale and Inclusive Hiring Manager Cindy Alcantara explain how open hiring helped The Body Shop eliminate employment barriers for job seekers.
Economypriceofbusiness.com

Why should your facility hire commercial disinfecting service?

Offices and commercial spaces require thorough disinfecting to supplement the regular cleaning. The risk of acquiring diseases in poorly maintained areas is higher when commercial facilities do not fully disinfect the surfaces and the air. Hiring an experienced and reliable commercial disinfecting service brings in the benefits of complete and more efficient disinfection using a broad range of solutions and expert teams.
StocksMotley Fool

This Underappreciated Healthcare Stock Is on Sale: Should You Buy?

Medical devices giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was on fire last year for one simple reason: Even though many of its business segments suffered due to the pandemic, the company established itself as one of the leaders in the COVID-19 testing market. Abbott Laboratories sold several hundred million coronavirus test kits last year, which helped keep the company's revenue and earnings afloat. In the fiscal year 2020, ending Dec. 31, Abbott Laboratories recorded sales of $34.6 billion -- an 8.5% year over year increase.
Internetsecurityboulevard.com

Why Should You Audit Your Website for Security?

Just a cursory look at the cybersecurity statistics will show that data breaches are sky-rocketing year on year. Even organizations that have made investments in website security and follow all the security best practices face a certain amount of risk. This is because attackers are becoming more sophisticated and attacks more lethal. Unless the organization is proactively working to tighten and toughen up security, their investments in security will not pay off. This is where website security audits play a critical role.
Technologyshop-eat-surf.com

Surf Technicians Hires Todd Stanley as VP of Sales

Surftech announces the hiring of action sports industry veteran, Todd Stanley as VP of Sales. Todd’s surf, skate, and snow industry experiences run deep. He has worked for industry leaders including Vans, DaKine, and Reef. Surftech’s diverse stable of brand partners, heavy hitter distributor network, and robust international sales team will be well served by Todd’s leadership.