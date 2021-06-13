Georgia Redistricting Alliance demands public input and language access to redistricting process

The Georgia Redistricting Alliance/Facebook

ATLANTA — A joint meeting between Georgia’s Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee and its House Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee will be held on June 15, at 5:00 p.m. in Room 341 CAP. The meeting is available to the public via Livestream.

So far, the redistricting committees have not responded to the advocates’ requests for transparency in the map drawing and approval process.

One of the failures is to provide access to draft maps for public input. Furthermore, the existing fundamental language access gaps also make it harder for those who do not speak English to participate in the process.

To answer the problems, the Georgia Redistricting Alliance’s members insisted that additional steps need to be taken to improve access to the process.

Although Georgians can provide comments at the meeting, Helen Butler, Executive Director of Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, said he was unsure what redistricting committees would do with the input they receive and “whether or not Georgians will have any opportunity to review mapping proposals before they are voted on by legislators”.

“This is entirely unacceptable and we demand details about the actual process of redrawing district lines in Georgia,” Butler added.

Agreeing with Butler’s statements, LaVita Tuff, Policy Director for Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, commented on Georgians’ participation last year and demanded language access in the redistricting process.

She commented: “the last year of elections has proved that Georgians want to be actively engaged in the political process. The Georgia legislature’s proposed town halls, with their ‘English-only’ policies, are by no means accessible or inclusive. We demand that the redistricting process incorporates meaningful language access, so that all Georgians can participate.”

Meanwhile, Jerry Gonzalez, Executive Director of Georgia Association for Latino Elected Officials, demanded “more meaningful integration of the community’s input.”

“Transparency in the map drawing and approval process is a way to make sure the plans are fair and provide communities with the full representation that every Georgia resident deserves,” said Jewel Howard, Lead Organizer of 9to5, National Organization for Working Women.