Emma Seligman’s fantastic directorial debut, Shiva Baby, is a stress-fuelled experience of assured confidence that brings to mind the filmmaking of the Safdie Brothers – think the tension of Uncut Gems or Good Time with echoes of The Graduate, enclosed in a neat, under-90 minutes runtime that almost resembles a short film rather than a feature – the film wastes no time in getting going as it introduces you to a sex-positive take on a bisexual lead where her bisexuality for once, isn’t her main defining focus – the film instead casts our eyes on college student Danielle who attends a family shiva that leads to situations almost spiralling out of control completely when she runs into not only her sugar daddy but also her ex-girlfriend, made all the more complicated by being in the mix of an extended family of pushy, over-curious relatives.