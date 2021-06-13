Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Surprising Amount Of Water Khloé Kardashian Drinks Each Day

By Amanda Tarlton
mashed.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since the hit reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" first premiered in 2007, the Kardashian family has been in the spotlight. Youngest sister Khloé Kardashian — who now has a daughter of her own with NBA player Tristan Thompson — is well known for her flashy sense of style. But she's also made her mark in the health sphere, boasting a 60-pound weight loss, along with a transition to a healthier lifestyle over the years (via Today).

www.mashed.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Lose Weight#Water Bottles#Calories#Nba#Khloe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesElle

Khloé Kardashian Says Contractors Stole Her And Kris' Mansions, Worth $37m

Remember when Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner bought mansions right next to each other? Sadly, they didn't live happily ever after. Not right away, anyway. During a conversation with Kendall Jenner on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé casually let slip that the contractors she'd bought the mansions from had taken the deeds, as well as "a lot of [their] money."
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Khloe Kardashian responds to troll who says she looks like an 'alien'

Khloe Kardashian hit back at multiple trolls on social media yesterday. First, she responded to criticism of her stance on single-use plastic, before clapping back at someone who compared her face to an "alien". While being part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian crew comes with it perks (y'know,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian’s Skims Bodysuit Is Sold Out — But We Found a Similar 1 for $17

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve had an appreciation of bodysuits for a while, but only recently have they made the switch from “nice thing to own” to “absolute wardrobe essential.” We’re reaching the point where we can’t believe we ever lived without multiple bodysuits in our closet. We always have such good bodysuit outfit inspiration too thanks to the Kardashians!
Calabasas, CAmarketresearchtelecast.com

Khloé Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner were victims of the world’s worst scam

Scam victims are all over the world, no matter how famous or smart the person is, or how much money they have. Khloé Kardashian, 36, and her mother Kris Jenner, 65, were duped by a builder when they began construction of their two houses, side by side, on a huge lot in the Hidden Hills in Calabasas. The man took advantage of them and fled with all the money.
Celebritiesmashed.com

The Fast Food Rule Khloé Kardashian Swears By

The Kardashian family have become household names over the years thanks to the popularity of their reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which in total has run 20 seasons (the family is currently wrapping up the final episodes). The E! Network show highlighted each of the siblings' relationships, lifestyles, and children, and also spend a good deal of time on the Kardashians' dietary habits.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Khloé Kardashian confronts a fan after receiving an insane criticism

Khloé Kardashian She learned to react to comments from her fans about her changeable appearance. She used to remain silent in the face of constant criticism and pointing, but that changed. Now he defends himself against his detractors and fights so that his image or name are not mocked. Something similar has just happened in social networks, product of the chapter of «Keeping Up with the Kardashians» from Thursday.
Celebritiesnewbeauty.com

Khloé Kardashian Responds to Plastic Surgery Rumors

Khloé Kardashian clapped back to a fan who said excessive plastic surgery has made her look like an “alien” in a recent campaign for migraine medication Nurtec, below, reports The Sun. “What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien,...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Khloé Kardashian Slams Plastic Water Bottle Critics For ‘BS’ Backlash: ‘I Find It Silly’

Khloé Kardashian’s in hot water, and she doesn’t like the heat!. After the KUWTK star called out her fans for pouring single-use plastic water bottles into gallon-sized jugs in a health-conscious trend, many followers were outraged that she, of all people, felt the need to “rant” about single-use anything. You know, considering the overzealous amount of plastic waste her birthday parties produce, among other things! The photo evidence was astounding, and Khloé was even dubbed the “hypocrite of the CENTURY” — yikes!
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Khloé Kardashian: Kourtney didn’t let us mention her boyfriends on ‘KUWTK’

KhloÃ© Kardashian is calling out her sister Kourtney for not detailing her love life on during the later seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”. The Good American designer specifically mentions Kourtney for being more withholding with her personal life when asked by reunion host Andy Cohen if she felt she “carried the show” in the last few seasons.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Confused Environmentalist Khloé Kardashian Is Listening, Learning

When you think “eco-conscious,” you probably don’t think of the Kardashians — no one loves an elaborate balloon display, a private jet, or a giant plastic salad bowl like Kim, Kourtney, and the rest of the family. But budding environmentalist Khloé Kardashian has some strong thoughts about people who buy single-use water bottles — and her attempt to call out those who drink from plastic water bottles just backfired (spectacularly).
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Kris Jenner: Kourtney Kardashian is the hardest to manage

Kris Jenner says Kourtney Kardashian is the hardest person to manage. The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star is affectionately known as a “momager” to all of her children, but she has finally admitted who the most difficult to work with is. When asked who was the hardest to manage...