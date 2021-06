You can save valuable time and money just by using common sense. Before you call a handyman, take a look at these solutions. If your door is shaky, the hinge screw may be stripped. For less than $20, you can buy a "stripped screw-hole repair kit." Another thing you can do is use a longer screw in the hinge. Many hinges come with small screws, but longer screws allow you to get some "bite" into the existing frame.