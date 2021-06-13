Cancel
Flight Simulator heads to Xbox Series X|S on July 27, pre-orders open now

By Abhay Venkatesh Neowin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is holding its Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 today where it is showing off a bunch of exclusive titles coming to the Xbox platform, including the likes of Starfield and more. Among the announcements was also the much-anticipated release date for the launch of Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X|S. That date is July 27, and unsurprisingly, the game will be included with Xbox Game Pass.

