Gloucester, MA

Local Area Roundup: Gloucester girls track wins NEC South

Gloucester Daily Times
 7 days ago

The Gloucester girls won the Northeastern Conference South with Thursday's win, finishing up the season at 3-0-1 in conference play, 3-2-1 overall. The Fishermen had multiple athletes score points in multiple events with Caelie Patrick leading the way, winning the mile and the 800m. MacKay Brooks won the 2-mile and finished third in the 800m. Darcy Muller won the long jump and finished second in both the shot put and 400m. Madison Lawler won the 100m, finished second in the 100m and third in the triple jump. Ella Young won the 200m and finished second in the high jump. Rumi Thomas finished second in the discus and third in both the 400m and the long jump.

