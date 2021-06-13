How to keep workers in post-pandemic economy
Q: As the economy emerges from the pandemic, what can I do to keep employee turnover low?. A: While there is no "sure thing" with respect to what will keep employees from leaving, there is some advice I can offer based on a research study I did with several colleagues at the University of St. Thomas (Rothausen, Henderson, Arnold, & Malshe, 2017). We interviewed 59 people across a variety of organizations and industries in order to develop a model around people's decisions to stay or leave their organization.www.startribune.com