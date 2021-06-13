How to keep workers in post-pandemic economy

This article is sponsored by UScellular. Experts tell us COVID-19 is here to stay for some time, but the US economy is well on its way to recovery as the country adjusts to its new normal. That said, despite recent signs for optimism in agriculture, construction, retail, and other essential industries, the recovering post-COVID economy is full of uncertainty and hurdles; many businesses may not have given these questions much consideration before 2020. The good news is that many of the changes businesses are making to adapt to the global pandemic will pay dividends as society reopens—innovating in eCommerce, telecommunications, connectivity, and cybersecurity will help small businesses meet rising global demand.