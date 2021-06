The Orlando Magic are not expected to be among the most active teams in the offseason this year. Their decision to tear down the roster and start over has them heading toward a rebuild. And while there are plenty of pieces the team can build around with the returns of Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz along with strong rookie showings from Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton and Chuma Okeke, the team still has a long way to go and a lot of work to do to get not only back to playoff contention but into title contention.