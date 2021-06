© Provided by Buckeyes Now on FanNation Pride was among the several priority targets on campus for Buckeye Bash 2.0 this past weekend. Ohio State welcomed St. Louis Lutheran North four-star cornerback Toriano Pride and his parents to campus for an official visit on June 4-6, which will most likely be the only chance they get to impress him before he makes his college decision later this summer. “It was fun,” Pride told SI All-American. “It was real good. I got to meet the players, hang out with them and meet the coaches finally. They really showed that you’re a priority and they want you. Based off the time of us building this relationship for a year and a half, they’ve always made me feel like a priority with how consistent they are with me.” The 5-foot-11 and 172-pound Pride had been to campus multiple times before, including the 2015…