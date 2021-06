Class of 2022 four-star forward Jordan Walsh was one of the standouts at a loaded Pangos All American Camp in Las Vegas, NV over the weekend. Just days after his impressive performance, Walsh tripped to TCU for his first official visit from June 10-12. “The energy they had in practice and the five-out offense stood out to me,” Walsh told ZAGSBLOG Saturday. “I can thrive in the five-out offense and [their pitch was] that they can get me to the league.”