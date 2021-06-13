Dining at the Red Rock Grill at Zion National Park, a Review

Zion Lodge Rene Cizio

The Red Rock Grill in the main building at the Zion National Park Lodge shuttle stop is open for lunch and dinner. It serves anyone in the park, not just guests staying at the lodge.

If you’re visiting the park, this old-time throwback lodge is worth a stop and, if you’re hungry, a bite to eat. I was surprised to find the food is good and the prices are very reasonable compared to what you’ll find in nearby Springdale.

The lodge is a big building made of dark wood and stone that immediately reminded me of Kellerman's Resort in Dirty Dancing. Big windows overlook the canyon and front lawn, which has its novel attractions – the deer.

The deer around the Zion Lodge are among the most docile you’ll find anywhere. Several sit on the front lawn throughout the day, utterly undaunted by passing guests and shuttle busses.

Inside, there are sandwich boards to view the menu. You’ll stand in line to place your order with a receptionist, who will then direct you upstairs to the second-floor seating area. I ordered carryout and browsed the nearby gift shop while I waited.

They have Navajo tacos, a quesadilla, salmon cakes, hummus wraps, burgers, salads, and various sandwiches on the lunch menu.

The dinner menu features heavier fare, including a pasta dish, beef tenderloin, grilled chicken, trout, pork chops, and quinoa black bean cakes.

I ordered the Kinesava Quesadilla. It was a grilled flour tortilla stuffed with black bean corn relish and Monterrey Jack cheese served with sour cream and salsa. You can add chicken or Guacamole for an additional charge, but I tried it au natural.

My expectations weren’t high, but it was among the best quesadillas I’ve had and I get them frequently. The tortilla was crisp, not soggy as they often are, the cheese plentiful with a slight kick and the bean relish was tasty, but not overpowering and just the right amount. I would happily order it again.

For dessert, they feature a cherry cheesecake and a variety of ice cream. I ordered the cheesecake. Again, I was pleasantly surprised. My slice was large and served with cherry sauce and whipped cream. It was creamy and not dry at all, as some cheesecake is. It had the traditional cracker crust, not graham cracker, which would have made it divine.

My meal and dessert were just $20.

There’s also a kid's menu as well as a beer and wine list. A few specialty drinks, such as a “Prickly Peartini,” are listed on a board at the reception desk.

Find the Red Rock Grill at the Zion Lodge inside Zion National Park.