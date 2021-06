Euro 2020 is here. While the calendar may say 2021, the 2020 edition of the tournament starts on June 11 all across Europe. Delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition will see 24 teams do battle to become the continental kings come July. Portugal enter as the reigning champs, while 2018 World Cup winners France are the favorites for many this time around. England, Belgium, Germany and Spain are all viewed as contenders, while we'll also likely see some underdogs make a run like we saw with Wales and Iceland five years ago.