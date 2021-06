The Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics face off on Sunday in a WNBA basketball showdown at the Gateway Center Arena. The Atlanta Dream come into this game with a 4-6 record overall which puts them in 4th place in the Eastern Conference. The Atlanta Dream are really struggling having lost four games in a row including the last game against the Seattle Storm. The Atlanta Dream are averaging 81.8 points while their defense is giving up 87.4 points per game. Atlanta is shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from behind the three-point line. Tiffany Hayes has been the best player for Atlanta averaging 17.8 points while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 43.2 percent from behind the three-point line.