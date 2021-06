I realize that in my haste to wrap up and get to bed last night I didn't specify what the fuck I'm doing with that RPG server, so here, have some flavor text:. The Library is a place between different worlds. Existing outside of reality, most adventurers find themselves in it by accident -- when requesting help with a problem, and instead finding a portal opens specifically for them, to consult the head librarian and get information regarding the tangle they've found themselves in. With books on subjects that range from "how to raise the dead" to "how to restore peace and order after accidentally unleashing a chaos demon from the 12th realm of Discord" to "how to bake the chocolate cake necessary to win the baking contest that will allow you to finally capture the heart of the wizard of your dreams", there's nothing the Head Librarian can't help with. No problem is too big or too small...and of course, fellow adventurers help as well.