Jon Anderson – Olias of Sunhillow (2021)

By singer-songwriter
exystence.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Anderson’s 1976 solo debut Olias of Sunhillow was a lockdown album decades before those were in vogue. Recorded in his home’s garage with Anderson on every instrument, the singer-songwriter recalled three months of 10-hour days to bring the ambitious sci-fi/fantasy concept album to life. While its success was modest – it peaked at No. 47 in the U.S. and a stronger No. 8 at home in the U.K. – Olias musically anticipated Anderson’s collaborations with Vangelis and is today fondly looked upon as one of the finest, if not the finest, solo album from a member of Yes.

exystence.net
Jon Anderson
Vangelis
#Dvd#Mystic#Design#Dolby Surround#British#Krypton#Superman#Eastern#Warner#Esoteric#Audio Fidelity
