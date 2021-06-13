‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Savannah Guthrie ‘Could Never Be a Contestant’ Because of Lack of Trivia Skills

Guthrie celebrated her 10th anniversary on Today this morning. But a 13-minute tribute video, which Guthrie posted to her Instagram, omits Lauer, who was fired for sexual misconduct in 2017. Guthrie joined the NBC News morning show's third hour in June 2011 after working as a White House correspondent and chief legal analyst for NBC News. In 2012, she became a Today co-anchor. "I remember it well," Guthrie tells People of joining Today a decade ago. "I remember when I first came to New York to join the third hour, the nine o'clock hour. And it was just — I kind of couldn't really believe that it was happening and I couldn't believe how fun my job was. I mean, not that covering politics or being on the campaign trail isn't fun. There's obviously a lot that I loved about it. But the Today Show is so iconic, and to get to be part of it was just a pinch me moment that has been continuing for 10 years."