Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

No more masks, no more social distancing | The last weekend of COVID-19 restrictions in CA

Posted by 
CBS 8
CBS 8
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO — Tuesday, June 15 is just around the corner. It’s the day most businesses will be able to operate much like they did before the pandemic began. News 8's LaMonica Peters went to La Jolla to see what restaurants and their customers are saying about taking those masks off.

www.cbs8.com
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Distancing#Hot Weather#Covid 19#Restaurants#News 8#Shore Rider Bar#San Diegans#Cal Osha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
California StateMerced Sun-Star

Masks? Social distancing? We answer your questions on California’s new COVID workplace rules

California has new COVID workplace safety standards, but only after weeks of delay, nine-plus hours of discussion and multiple votes. Here is what to know about the updated standards from the standards board of the state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, commonly called Cal-OSHA. They are scheduled to go into effect around June 15 pending administrative approval.
Philadelphia, PAthedp.com

Philadelphia lifts all remaining COVID-19 capacity and social distancing restrictions

Philadelphia lifted all COVID-19 capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines for restaurants and large venues. The changes, which took effect on June 2, come as positive cases of the novel coronavirus have plunged to the lowest level in the city since fall 2020, NBC 10 reported. Individuals are still required to wear a mask indoors, and bars and restaurants must continue to close by 11 p.m.
Duluth, MNbusinessnorth.com

COVID updates: masks, vaccinations and more

The COVID rollercoaster continues with new guidance and unexpected changes that impact employers across the Northland. On May 13, in what many felt was an abrupt change of course, the CDC issued updated guidance for fully vaccinated individuals: “Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.” In a White House briefing, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky explained that fully vaccinated people can “participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing. If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”
Public HealthChico Enterprise-Record

Masks, water and destressing | Off the Record

Some weeks I’m just not sure where to start. This is one of those weeks so, Imma gonna just dive right in. The governor lifted the facemask mandate this week and reporters at this paper were tasked with hitting the streets and talking with the General Public, business owners etc. about how they felt about it.
Durham, NHWMUR.com

More mask requirements eliminated as COVID-19 cases continue to fall

MANCHESTER, N.H. — More mask requirements are being eliminated in New Hampshire as COVID-19 numbers continue to decline in the state. Officials from Durham and Portsmouth said the time was right to lift mask requirements, but they're also asking people to be patient. The Durham Town Council voted Monday night...
Ventura County, CAVentura County Reporter

NO MORE TIERS | Most restrictions lifted, mask optional for most

Pictured: More events like the new Ojai Community Farmers Market are likely to come back as pandemic restrictions are lifted. June 3, 2021. Photo by Kimberly Rivers. Just in time for summer! As of June 15 Ventura County is out of the yellow tier. In fact, the state is done with tiers and nearly everything has reopened. Things are supposed to be back to “normal.” So here is what normal will actually look like.
California StatePosted by
CBS 8

California drops workplace mask rule for vaccinated workers

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — California regulators have approved revised worksite pandemic rules that allow fully vaccinated employees the same freedoms as when they are off the job. The revised regulations adopted Thursday come after weeks of confusion. They conform with general state guidelines by ending most mask rules for people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Sonoma, CAsonomacity.org

COVID-19 Status Update – State to lift most restrictions & issues new mask guidance effective Tuesday, Vaccines now readily available for anyone 12+ & more

State to move “Beyond the Blueprint,” all sectors allowed to fully reopen Tuesday. Tuesday, June 15 is the day California intends to do away with the Blueprint tier system and reopen most of the economy. It is anticipated that on June 15, all industry and business sectors listed in the State’s current Blueprint Activities and Business Tiers Chart may return to usual operations with no capacity limits or physical distancing requirements, with limited exceptions for “mega” events. Mega events are characterized by large crowds greater than 5,000 (indoors) and 10,000 (outdoors) attendees.