No more masks, no more social distancing | The last weekend of COVID-19 restrictions in CA

The COVID rollercoaster continues with new guidance and unexpected changes that impact employers across the Northland. On May 13, in what many felt was an abrupt change of course, the CDC issued updated guidance for fully vaccinated individuals: “Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.” In a White House briefing, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky explained that fully vaccinated people can “participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing. If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”