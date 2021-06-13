‘Far Cry 6' Season Pass Lets You Play as Franchise Villains Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed

Ubisoft has confirmed in its Ubisoft Forward of E3 2021 that Far Cry 6 will have a DLC that will allow us to play with the villains of Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4 and Far Cry 5. This DLC, which will be included in the game’s Season Pass, will allow you to play with Vaas Montenegro de Far Cry 3, Pagan Min de Far Cry 4 y Joseph Seed de Far Cry 5. In the conference it was shown how we controlled these characters in the first person. Here you can see the trailer shown during the conference: