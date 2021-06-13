Cancel
‘Far Cry 6' Season Pass Lets You Play as Franchise Villains Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFar Cry 6’s story revolves around the conflict between Giancarlo Esposito’s fictitious Latin American dictator and guerrilla freedom fighters, but the game's Season Pass will put us in a very different kind of experience, as it gives the player control of previous games villains Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed. The reveal, made by Ubisoft during the publisher’s conference at E3, includes another feature of the Season Pass: a re-release of Blood Dragon, a standalone expansion of Far Cry 3.

