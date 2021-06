There may have been some false starts – Star Wars: Underworld could well have featured Boba Fett and the Josh Trank film that should have been announced on the stage at Celebration at the same time as Rogue One would have also delved into the life and career of the galaxy’s most notorious bounty hunter – but now we’re in the age of Disney Plus and streaming shows dominating the pop culture landscape, the man in the mask is finally due to arrive in his very own series The Book of Boba Fett landing in December, after returning in season two of The Mandalorian.