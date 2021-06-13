Cancel
Wood County, OH

Wood County Museum Film Wins Award

toledo.com
 8 days ago

The Wood County Museum received a Gold Visual Communications Award from the Ohio Museum Association (OMA) for the video “The Making of Utopia.” The OMA Awards program is an annual recognition of the outstanding achievement of Ohio museums in visual communications, individual and institutional achievement, and a celebration of the tireless work museum professionals undertake to help advance Ohio’s museum community both locally, and on a national level.

