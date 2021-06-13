Cancel
Meghan Markle: From Hollywood to the English monarchy, the hidden face of his arrival in the royal family

thesaxon.org
Cover picture for the articleFrom Hollywood to the royal family of England, Meghan Markle will have gone through a path strewn with pitfalls. Focus. Meghan Markle was born on August 4, 1981 in a mixed family. Her mother Doria Ragland is African American while her father Thomas Markle is of German, Irish and English descent. She grew up in a modest suburb of Los Angeles and had a happy childhood despite her parents’ divorce when she was only six years old. Aware of being torn between two worlds, the young woman does not let the racist prejudices of which she is a victim affect her. “I’m half white and half black. My parents always made me feel special and no different” she explains to the magazine IT in 2015. From an early age, she therefore sees things in a big way. At only 11 years old, she is already a feminist at heart and fights against inequalities by denouncing the sexism of an advertisement for a dishwashing liquid whose slogan is: “All women are fighting grease in pots and pans.” Indignant by this message, she takes hold of her finest quill to write several letters sent to TV host Linda Ellerbee, lawyer Gloria Allred, First Lady Hillary Clinton as well as to Procter & Gamble, the company behind this commercial. His wish ? That the word “women” be changed to “everybody”. Against all expectations, the brand agrees to make these changes and the pretty brunette receives the encouragement of the three personalities.

