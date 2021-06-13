Hollywood Flashback: ‘Mommie Dearest’ Became an Accidental Classic in 1981

"It's like Greek tragedy," says actor Xander Berkeley of Faye Dunaway's over-the-top performance as the celebrity mom from hell. It’s not like she didn’t warn us. In the Dec. 31, 1947, issue of THR, Joan Crawford penned a page-long paean to the wonders of motherhood that began, “I’ve been reading in the newspapers and magazines about how noble it is of Joan Crawford to adopt four children.” Three paragraphs later, the star of Mildred Pierce and The Last of Mrs. Cheyney writes of her kids, “They’ve taught me the value of moulding firmness with love. They get spanked the same as any youngsters when they’re naughty, which isn’t very often, and I don’t delegate the spankings to others. I administer them myself — and then feel badly the rest of the day until I see them and they kiss me and make up, and everything’s fine once again with the world.”