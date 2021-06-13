Cancel
Public Health

Italy Suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine For People Under 60 Yrs, After Teenager Dies

By RTTNews Staff Writer
RTTNews
 10 days ago

Italy suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people under 60 years old, according to several media reports. The move reportedly came after a teenager died of a blood clot Thursday after receiving an initial dose of the vaccine on May 25. The media reports indicated that the...

