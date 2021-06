If you are on the search for some useful UWP Games available in the Microsoft Store for your Windows 10 PC, then this post lists multiple game apps in various categories. We have curated all the links to the best games and segregated them, so you won’t be scrolling through tons of data. We have already seen the list of some of the best free Windows 10 UWP Apps in the Microsoft Store – now let us take a look at the GAMES!