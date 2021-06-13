Biden says Queen Elizabeth II reminded him of his mother

© Getty

President Biden told reporters that Queen Elizabeth II reminded him of his mother shortly after the two met at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

After wrapping up a summit with the Group of Seven (G-7) nations, President Biden headed to Windsor Castle with first lady Jill Biden, where they were greeted by the queen. The president took part in an Inspection of the Guard of Honor and then joined the queen and first lady to watch a military march. Afterward, the three went into queen’s apartment for tea.

Speaking on the tarmac of London Heathrow airport to reporters after his visit, he said the queen “was very gracious.”

"I don’t think she’d be insulted but she reminded me of my mother. In terms of the look of her and just the generosity," he added.

Biden said Queen Elizabeth II wanted to know more about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Biden is scheduled to meet with Putin in a bilateral summit in Switzerland after attending a NATO summit in Brussels.

Queen Elizabeth also asked Biden what the White House was like.

“I said, this is..., we could fit the White House in the courtyard,” Biden told reporters, referring to Windsor Castle.

Biden confirmed to reporters that he had invited her to the White House.

Biden spent four nights in the U.K. meeting with foreign leaders including Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron of France. He now heads next to Brussels to participate in Monday's NATO summit.