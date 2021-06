Marquez Callaway wasn't the Tennessee wide receiver who was selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he was the Tennessee wide receiver who made the biggest impact as an NFL rookie. After a productive four-year career with the Vols, Callaway managed to make the 53-man roster for the New Orleans Saints despite not having a traditional training camp with which to earn his spot and went on to contribute on offense and special teams as a rookie. Earlier this week, during the Saints' mandatory minicamp, Callaway met with the media virtually to reflect on his impressive rookie season.