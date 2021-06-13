Nets get Jeff Green back for pivotal Game 4 against Bucks
MILWAUKEE — Nets big man Jeff Green was cleared to return for Sunday’s Eastern Conference semifinal Game 4 after missing six straight playoff tilts with a foot injury. The 35-year-old Green had been forced out of Brooklyn’s first-round Game 2 win over Boston after just 12:07 with a left plantar fascia strain. He’d initially been listed as questionable for Sunday’s tilt in Milwaukee, and had to go through pregame warmups before the Nets’ medical staff cleared him.nypost.com