Nets get Jeff Green back for pivotal Game 4 against Bucks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05 (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) The first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals could not have gone worse for the Milwaukee Bucks. Falling into an 0-2 hole after dropping the first two games of the series in embarrassing fashion, the Bucks find themselves in desperation mode with things shifting back to Milwaukee. Calling tonight’s matchup a must-win would certainly be an understatement, given the fact that no team has ever overcome the odds and came back from an 0-3 deficit, and a loss would be virtually the final nail in the coffin.