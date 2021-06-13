CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Game Pass: All 33 Games Announced During the E3 2021 Xbox Showcase

By Taylor Lyles
IGN
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Xbox & Bethesda's E3 2021 showcase, Microsoft announced a slew of new games arriving on its platforms. Alongside new releases and ports, the company also confirmed that 33 new games would arrive on its streaming service, Xbox Game Pass. A majority of...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

The best Xbox multiplayer games

The best Xbox multiplayer games honor a 19-year-old legacy. Back when the Xbox debuted, online gaming was generally reserved for PCs, and often required cumbersome IP-swapping or resource-heavy third-party programs. In 2002, Xbox Live changed that forever by introducing simple multiplayer options in the console space. Today, the Xbox (either...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

The Best Xbox 360 Games Of All Time

Looking for the best Xbox 360 games of all time? Crazy as it may seem, the good old Xbox 360 is now sixteen years old and, peering back over the history and back catalogue of Microsoft's amazing 7th gen console, there's an absolute feast of great games to choose from.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Is Back 4 Blood on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Back 4 Blood coming to the Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything you need to know to play Left 4 Dead’s spiritual successor. First there was Left 4 Dead, the staple title of the zombie survival genre, and now there’s Back 4 Blood, the title’s brother in arms that’s set to unleash the Ridden all over again.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Xbox#Xbox Game Pass#E3#Xbox Showcase#The Xbox Bethesda#Arkane Studios#Arx Fatalis Party#The Summer Of Gaming
dbltap.com

Is Disco Elysium on Xbox Game Pass?

Many players are asking if ZA/UM's non-traditional RPG, Disco Elysium, is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Here's what you need to know. Disco Elysium is an unique RPG. Players take control of a character who wakes up in a hotel room, hungover, and with no memory of his own identity. Set in a futuristic open world, the game features no combat. Instead, players use skill checks and dialogue trees to progress through the game and piece together the missing parts of the character's memory.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Is Xbox Game Pass Getting a Price Cut?

Is Xbox Game Pass getting a price cut? There's been speculation for months that Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate -- which currently run at $10 and $15 a month, respectively -- are set to get a price increase in the near future, likely to $15 and $20 a month. Yet, right now the speculation is whether or not a global price decrease is coming. It's very rare for subscription services to decrease in price. They only ever increase in price over time. Yet, the price of the subscription service recently decreased in three different countries: Chile, Israel, and Hong Kong.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Forza Horizon 5 Developer Talks Xbox Game Pass Influence on Design

With how successful Xbox Game Pass has been for Microsoft (18 million subscribers were reported earlier this year), it shouldn’t come as much surprise that certain titles are influenced by it. Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 5 is an interesting example in this respect though. Its predecessor was already quite popular on the service, despite launching before it was a thing.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
purexbox.com

Unsighted Is Proving To Be A Hidden Gem On Xbox Game Pass

Unsighted launched onto Xbox Game Pass a few weeks ago and amongst the huge releases such as Back 4 Blood, it's sort of slipped under the radar. Thankfully, following a tweet from one of the development team at Studio Pixel Punk, players are discovering what seems to be a hidden gem on the service.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Evil Genius 2 Comes To Consoles And Xbox Game Pass On November 30

After a long wait, Evil Genius 2: World Domination hit PCs earlier in the year. The game was largely well-received and was seen as a solid follow up to the unique strategy title where you played a mad supervillain trying to build up their forces to eventually conquer the globe. The first title never did see its way to consoles, remaining exclusive to the PC, but the sequel was announced to be coming to other systems, and now we know when.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Xbox Game Pass November 2021: All new games and everything leaving

Microsoft’s subscription service is about to add a whole host of new titles. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in November. Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is fast becoming a prerequisite for any Xbox owner – or anyone with a gaming PC. The service adds a series of games to subscribers’ libraries on console, PC, and even mobile with Microsoft Cloud Gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best is yet to come for Xbox Game Pass subscribers

We’ve all seen the threads from prominent gaming journalists and personalities, as well as developers, about Xbox Game Pass being “the best deal in gaming.” And for what it’s worth, all of that grandstanding on social media is true. Xbox Game Pass is a pretty incredible deal, one that offers subscribers access to a constantly changing library of games for a decent cost.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Rumours Continue To Suggest Xbox Game Pass Is Nearing 30 Million Subs

The CEO of Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, made headlines a couple of weeks ago by suggesting Xbox Game Pass now boasted 30 million subscribers, although head of Xbox Phil Spencer was reluctant to confirm that statement at the time. Since then, a couple of journalists with insider knowledge have shared what...
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Outriders joins Xbox Game Pass for PC

Square Enix and People Can Fly have announced that sci-fi RPG shooter Outriders is coming to the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC today, October 19th. Players on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One can carry over their progress from the console to the Windows version as long as they are using the same account on all platforms. However, progress from other platforms and storefronts cannot be transferred.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

The Good Life now available with Xbox Game Pass

The Good Life joins Xbox Game Pass today, offering what looks to be one weirdly wacky adventure filled with shapeshifters, mysteries, and more. In The Good Life, we play as Naomi, who seems to have a lot going on. Debt issues force photographer Naomi to move from New York to the town of Rainy Woods. She's hired by The Morning Bell newspaper to investigate a mystery, and it doesn't take her long to find out that all the town's residents turn into cats and dogs at night. While she's busy investigating that, a murder occurs. With all that going on, you wouldn't think Naomi had much time to relax, but it seems your life in Rainy Woods can be whatever you want it to be, with Naomi eating, exploring, and chatting with the townspeople. Her debt hasn't been forgotten in all this, however, and Naomi still needs to take photos for The Morning Bell — with the option to earn more money by photographing whatever's trending on the social media site known as Flamingo. So, yeah. A lot going on for Naomi.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The easiest gamerscore Xbox games on Game Pass

If you’re looking to pad your Xbox gamerscore, then you’re going to need to target the easy games. Preferably, you’ll to want to do this without needing to spend insane amounts of money on games that you’re done with in just a few hours. If you’ve got a Game Pass subscription, then you’re in luck, as there are plenty of easy games to play with this services. In this article, we’re going to cover the five easiest, for a total of 5000 gamerscore in about a day’s worth of play.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy