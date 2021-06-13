Xbox Game Pass: All 33 Games Announced During the E3 2021 Xbox Showcase

The Good Life joins Xbox Game Pass today, offering what looks to be one weirdly wacky adventure filled with shapeshifters, mysteries, and more. In The Good Life, we play as Naomi, who seems to have a lot going on. Debt issues force photographer Naomi to move from New York to the town of Rainy Woods. She's hired by The Morning Bell newspaper to investigate a mystery, and it doesn't take her long to find out that all the town's residents turn into cats and dogs at night. While she's busy investigating that, a murder occurs. With all that going on, you wouldn't think Naomi had much time to relax, but it seems your life in Rainy Woods can be whatever you want it to be, with Naomi eating, exploring, and chatting with the townspeople. Her debt hasn't been forgotten in all this, however, and Naomi still needs to take photos for The Morning Bell — with the option to earn more money by photographing whatever's trending on the social media site known as Flamingo. So, yeah. A lot going on for Naomi.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO