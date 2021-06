Let's not beat around the lovey-dovey bush, OK, people? While we all love Hallmark movies and their HEAs and sweet romances, sometimes you don't want to watch just any old love story. Sometimes you want to become enveloped in a story with one (or two) of your favorite actors, and Hallmark has plenty of mainstays to go around. While some Hallmark movie stars, like former Fuller House actress Candace Cameron Bure, tend to be in multiple movies on the network a year, others only pop up every now and then, making fans of their movies cherish those appearances even more.